Recall: Mini chicken corn dogs have risk of spoilage

Nearly 77,000 pounds of corn dog products are under a nationwide recall due to possible spoilage, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Friday night.

The product subject to recall is a 1.83-pound bag containing Foster Farms Mini Corn Dogs Bite-Sized Chicken Franks Dipped in Batter Honey Crunchy Flavor with lot codes 123114 and 223114. The best if used by date is 4/23/24. The project also has the establishment number “P-9136″ printed on the package.

The company received consumer complaints that the product had an odor, off appearance and unpleasant taste, according to the FSIS.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to not eat them. Either throw the package away or return it to the place of purchase.

Anyone with questions about the recall can contact Dave Witter, House of Raeford corporate communications manager, at 910-282-7179 or email dave.witter@houseofraeford.com.