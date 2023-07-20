Recall: Lead found in stainless steel children’s cups

Nearly 350,000 Cupkin stainless steel children’s cups are under a voluntary recall after testing found lead, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday.

The recall involves Cupkin double-walled stainless steel children’s cups sold in pairs in 8-ounch and 12-ounce models.

Liquids in the cup were not exposed to lead due to the double walled construction, but testing revealed that the cups may pose an exposure to lead if the cup bottoms are mistreated, according to the company, which is encouraging customers who purchased the cups between 2020 and Feb. 19 to immediately stop using them.

Both sizes of the recalled cups were sold in 12 different color combinations including a matching straw: blue and green; pink and purple, blue and gray; peach and teal; black and white; coral and yellow; green and pink; brown and peach; cobalt and mint; rust and salmon; aqua and periwinkle; and polignac and putpourri.

No incidents or injuries have been reported involving the cups, which were sold online at Amazon.com and Cupkin.com for about $20.

For a full refund, there is an online form to fill out, or you can email CPSC@Cupkin.com or call 888-721-0096 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. PT weekdays.