RECALL: Johnsonville turkey kielbasa may contain rubber

It has best by dates of 05/17/24 and 05/18/24 printed on the side of the packaging.

Also printed on the side of the packaging is the establishment number P-32009, according to the FSIS.

Consumers reported finding pieces of rubber in the ready-to-eat turkey kielbasa but there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions or injury. Anyone concerned about an injury should contact a health care provider.

Anyone who purchased the recalled sausages is urged to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Those with questions can contact Stephanie Schafer, Johnsonville’s director of global corporate communications, at sschafer@johnsonville.com or 888-556-2728.