RECALL: Johnsonville turkey kielbasa may contain rubber

More than 35,000 ponds of Johnsonville turkey kielbasa is under recall because it may contain rubber pieces, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Thursday.

The product under recall is a 12-ounce vacuum-packed package containing a single piece of “Johnsonville Polish Kielbasa Turkey sausage, shipped to retailers nationwide.

It has best by dates of 05/17/24 and 05/18/24 printed on the side of the packaging.

Also printed on the side of the packaging is the establishment number P-32009, according to the FSIS.

Consumers reported finding pieces of rubber in the ready-to-eat turkey kielbasa but there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions or injury. Anyone concerned about an injury should contact a health care provider.

Anyone who purchased the recalled sausages is urged to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Those with questions can contact Stephanie Schafer, Johnsonville’s director of global corporate communications, at sschafer@johnsonville.com or 888-556-2728.

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

