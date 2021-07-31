Recall issued for portable generators for finger amputation risk

More than 320,000 portable generators are under a product recall for a finger amputation risk.
The handle recall is for 32 models of Generac, HomeLink and DR PRO 6500-watt and 8000-watt portable generators after seven people reported their fingers were severed and one person’s finger was crushed on an unlocked handle that can pinch it against the frame, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
The generators were sold from June 2013 through June 2021 at major home improvement and hardware stores nationwide and online.
Consumers should immediately stop using the generators and insert the locking pin to secure the handle.
Generac will provide a free handle repair kit for Generac XT8000E, XT8000EFI, GP6500, GP6500E, GP8000E, HomeLink 6500E and DR PRO 6500M and PRO 6500E models under recall. Visit www.generac.com/handleguard or call 844-242-3493.