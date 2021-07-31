Recall issued for portable generators for finger amputation risk

The handle recall is for 32 models of Generac, HomeLink and DR PRO 6500-watt and 8000-watt portable generators after seven people reported their fingers were severed and one person’s finger was crushed on an unlocked handle that can pinch it against the frame, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The generators were sold from June 2013 through June 2021 at major home improvement and hardware stores nationwide and online.