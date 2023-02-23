X
RECALL: Fall-theme candles from Walmart could break glass jar, start fires

A recall has been issued for more than 1.2 million fall-themed candles from Walmart’s Mainstays house brand over concerns the wicks are too close to the sides, which could cause the glass to break, possibly cutting someone or causing a fire, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall, issued by candle producer Star Soap Star Candle Prayer Candle, includes three-wick candles sold in 14-ounce glass jars from September 2022 through November 2022 in Walmart stores and on its website.

In total, about 1,210,000 candles are affected.

Scents included in the recall are:

  • Jack-O-Lantern
  • Mystic Fog
  • Warm Apple Pie
  • Warm Fall Leaves
  • Fall Farm House
  • Pumpkin Spice
  • Magic Potion

The candle company said that it has received 12 reports of the candles burning too close to the side and cracking the glass. In one report, the candle breaking caused a fire, but otherwise they resulted in one minor cut and multiple reports the broken candle damaged nearby items.

Consumers are asked not to use the candles, but contact Star Soap Star Candle Prayer Candle for a full refund by calling 1-800-680-2474 or by visiting the candle recall website. On the site, the company said not throw away the candle before receiving the refund.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

