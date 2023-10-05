Recall: 70 million ‘Slime Licker’ rolling liquid candies pose choking hazard

Candy Dynamics is recalling 70 million of its Slime Licker Sour Rolling Candies that pose a choking hazard.

A plastic bottle with a rolling ball contains a sour liquid candy. The ball can come loose and potentially choke someone eating the candy, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday.

The company received two reports of the ball detaching but no injuries were reported. The recall involves the following products:

2-ounce Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candy (Blue Razz & Strawberry), UPC code 8-98940-00101-6

2-ounce, 2 pack Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candy (Blue Razz & Strawberry), UPC code 8-98940-00191-7

2-ounce Mega Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candy (Blue Razz & Strawberry), UPC code 8-98940-00169-6

2-ounce Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candy (Black Cherry & Sour Apple), UPC code 8-50034-59720-1

2-ounce Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candy (Blue Razz & Strawberry), UPC code 0-60631-91829-7

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candy and take it away from children.

The candy sold for between $2 and $4 from June 2015 through July 2023 at Walmart, Five Below and other stores nationwide and online.

Contact Candy Dynamics for a full refund of product that is not empty of liquid candy and to receive free shipping to return the non-empty product at www.CandyDynamics.com and click on recall information at the bottom of the page or call 877-546-0483.

About 145,800 units of Cocco Rolling Candy also is under recall.

There has been one report of a 7-year-old girl who choked and died after the candy’s rolling ball came loose and became trapped in her throat in April 2023 in New York, according to the commission.

The recall involves 2-ounce rolling candy in sour strawberry, sour tutti frutti and sour cola flavors, which sold for about $2.50 from May 2022 through March 2023 in stores nationwide and online.

Consumers should stop using the candy and take it away from children. To receive a refund by contacting KGR Distribution Corp. at www.kgrcandies.com/recall, by email at recall@kgrdistribution.com or by calling 888-802-8823.