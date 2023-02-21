RECALL: 145,000 plant-based infant formulas recalled due to possible bacteria

Two select batches of ProSobee (12.9 ounces) Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula have been voluntarily recalled by the company Reckitt due to a possible cross-contamination with a bacteria, Cronobacter sakazakii, according to an alert on the Enfamil website.
The product went through extensive testing which resulted in negative tests for the bacteria, according to their website.
The recalled items were manufactured between August and September 2022 and were distributed in the U.S., Guam and Puerto Rico. The two batches, ZL2HZF and ZL2HZZ, have a UPC code of 300871214415 and a use by date of 1 Mar 2024, the recall stated.
No adverse effects or illness symptoms have been reported.
“We are committed to the highest level of quality and safety and it is for this reason that we have taken this extraordinary measure. The batches in question tested negative for Cronobacter and other bacteria and this is an isolated situation,” the company said. “After a thorough investigation, we have identified the root cause, which was linked to a material from a third party. We have taken all appropriate corrective actions, including no longer sourcing this material from the supplier.”
Cronobacter can cause sepsis or meningitis with symptoms such as poor feeding, irritability, temperature changes, jaundice (yellow skin and whites of the eyes), grunting breaths and abnormal movements and lead to bowel damage or spreading of blood.
It can result in severe, life-threatening infections or meningitis — an inflammation of the membranes that protect the brain and spine. Cronobacter infections may also cause bowel damage and spread through the blood to other parts of the body.
“The health and safety of infants is our highest priority. All of our products undergo rigorous and industry leading quality tests and checks to ensure that they meet or exceed all standards set by regulatory bodies, including the World Health Organization and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration,” Enfamil said. “It is for this reason that we have the highest level of confidence in the safety and quality of every infant formula we make.”
