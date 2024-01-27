Rain this afternoon and evening, could mix with snow tonight

Rain tonight could mix with snow as the overnight temperature falls to a low around 37 degrees. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

[1:48 PM] Rain building into the region as a low pressure system travels northward. Periods of rainfall will continue through the day, with snow beginning to mix in overnight into Sunday, mainly along/NW of I-71. pic.twitter.com/5xwOew7BXq — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) January 27, 2024

Does it feel warmer than normal for January? Yes.

Will it be warmer than normal for early February? Yes.

Don't kill the messenger, I'm just the Yes man. pic.twitter.com/5QdSlxyDZ0 — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) January 27, 2024

Rain is likely Sunday as well, possibly turning into rain mixed with snow before noon, though little or no snow accumulation is expected. It will be cloudy with a high near 38 degrees and breezy with a north winds of 17 to 20 mph, according to the NWS.

Sunday night will be cloudy with an overnight low just above freezing, around 34 degrees.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 41 degrees and an overnight low around 31 degrees.

There is a chance of rain Tuesday, which will be mostly cloudy with a high near 43 degrees. Some snow may be possible. A chance of rain continues Tuesday night with cloudy skies and an overnight low around 35 degrees.

Skies are expected to be mostly cloudy to partly sunny with highs in the lower to middle 40s for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday to end the workweek.