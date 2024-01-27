Rain this afternoon and evening, could mix with snow tonight

Weather
By
Updated Jan 27, 2024
X

Rain is in the forecast today, mainly after 4 p.m., which could mix with snow during the early morning hours of Sunday.

Today will be cloudy with a high near 43 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Rain tonight could mix with snow as the overnight temperature falls to a low around 37 degrees. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Rain is likely Sunday as well, possibly turning into rain mixed with snow before noon, though little or no snow accumulation is expected. It will be cloudy with a high near 38 degrees and breezy with a north winds of 17 to 20 mph, according to the NWS.

Sunday night will be cloudy with an overnight low just above freezing, around 34 degrees.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 41 degrees and an overnight low around 31 degrees.

There is a chance of rain Tuesday, which will be mostly cloudy with a high near 43 degrees. Some snow may be possible. A chance of rain continues Tuesday night with cloudy skies and an overnight low around 35 degrees.

Skies are expected to be mostly cloudy to partly sunny with highs in the lower to middle 40s for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday to end the workweek.

In Other News
1
Cloudy and cold today, but mix of freezing rain, snow possible Tuesday...
2
Rain today with a chance of rain and snow later on this evening
3
Mild and cloudy, but dry today; Rain returns this weekend
4
Widespread dense fog returns tonight
5
Areas of dense fog tonight, widespread rain Wednesday

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top