PUCO orders utilities to delay disconnecting customers applying for energy assistance

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio on Wednesday ordered the state’s investor-owned electric and natural gas utilities to temporarily not disconnect customers for nonpayment if that customer was in the process of applying for energy assistance programs.

In a release, PUCO said that utilities will be prohibited from disconnecting customers for nonpayment for 30 days after the customer applied for Winter and Summer Crisis programs, Home Energy Assistance Programs or the Percentage of Income Payment Plan.

The commission said that this order is in addition to existing consumer protections around nonpayment disconnections, such as a 14-day notice before disconnection, the ability to get medical certifications to retain or restore service for 30 days and protection from the power being disconnected if the customer has filed a complaint with PUCO in a “bona fide dispute” over their bill.

PUCO also said that later this summer it expects to issue its annual “special reconnect order,” which allows people who are disconnected or threatened with disconnection to pay up to $175 to have service restored or maintained once per winter heating season, usually mid-October through mid-April.