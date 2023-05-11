Public rescues Preble County shelter nearly out of dog food

The Humane Society of Preble County this week went from nearly running out of food to now having enough to feed shelter dogs for more than a year.
The shelter has received such an outpouring of support it is begging people to not order any more food.
“You guys have blown us away with such a fierce response and we are running out of space to store all the bags! THANK YOU ALL!” the humane society posted Wednesday on its Facebook page.
FedEx on Wednesday delivered 225 boxes of Chewy to the shelter containing 9,000 pounds of adult dog food. More shipments arrived the day before and others are still on the way.
Shelter staff on Monday shared their “absolute pang of panic” on social media. They house at least 65 homeless dogs each day who need to be fed twice a day but the pallets of adult dog food were mostly empty at the shelter at 951 S. Barron St. in Eaton.
With the dog food drive over, the shelter said now all they need is dry kitten food for kitten season and some laundry detergent.
About the Author