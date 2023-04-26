Public health alert issued for soup that could spoil prematurely

According to the alert, the issue was found by consumers, who complained to the FSIS that there soup packages were bloated, and on further review, the company found the soup had gone bad and contained high levels of spoilage bacteria.

There haven’t been any confirmed reports of illness due to eating the soup, but the FSIS said that eating spoiled food can cause illness in immunocompromised people.

Consumers who have these soup cups are urged to throw them away or return them.

Those with questions about the alert can contact Ivar’s Soup Company Director of Technical Services Robert Green at robertg@keepclam.com.