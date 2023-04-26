Public health alert issued for soup that could spoil prematurely

A public health alert has been issued for multiple Ivar’s Soup Company ready-to-eat soup products because they may have been prepared, packed or held in unsanitary conditions, so may spoil prematurely, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.
The FSIS said that the possibly tainted soup is no longer for sale, but it is concerned that consumers might have it in their refrigerators or freezers.
The alert affects the following soups:
- 48-ounce packages containing two 24-ounce cups of “Ivar’s PUGET SOUND CLAM CHOWDER WITH BACON” with Use By dates 4/26/2023, 4/27/2023, 5/3/2023, 5/4/2023, 5/5/2023, 5/11/2023, 5/23/2023, 5/30/2023, 6/2/2023, 6/6/2023, 6/7/2023, 7/5/2023, 7/20/2023, 8/1/2023, 8/10/2023 and 8/17/2023
- 48-ounce packages containing two 24-ounce cups of “Ivar’s Loaded Baked Potato Soup” with Use By dates 5/9/2023, 5/19/2023, 6/16/2023 and 7/18/2023
- 48-ounce packages containing two 24-ounce cups of “Ivar’s Rustic Zuppa Toscana Italian Sausage and Vegetable Soup” with Use By dates 4/30/2023, 5/2/2023, 5/14/2023, 5/15/2023, 5/21/2023, 5/22/2023 and 5/30/2023
- 20-ounce cup of “Ivar’s PUGET SOUND Clam Chowder WITH BACON” with Use By dates 4/26/2023, 5/5/2023, 6/6/2023, 7/20/2023 and 8/10/2023
- 20-ounce cup of “PIKE PLACE FISH MARKET WORLD FAMOUS CLAM CHOWDER WITH BACON” with Use By dates 5/4/2023, 7/5/2023 and 8/1/2023
The soup cups bear establishment number “EST.20173″ in the USDA mark of inspection.
According to the alert, the issue was found by consumers, who complained to the FSIS that there soup packages were bloated, and on further review, the company found the soup had gone bad and contained high levels of spoilage bacteria.
There haven’t been any confirmed reports of illness due to eating the soup, but the FSIS said that eating spoiled food can cause illness in immunocompromised people.
Consumers who have these soup cups are urged to throw them away or return them.
Those with questions about the alert can contact Ivar’s Soup Company Director of Technical Services Robert Green at robertg@keepclam.com.
