Preble County teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student pleads guilty

A Twin Valley high school teacher pleaded guilty after he was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.
What did he plead to?
• Guilty plea: Garrett Stringer-Smith, 32, of Englewood, pleaded guilty to 10 counts of sexual battery in Preble County Common Pleas Court.
What was he accused of?
• Inappropriate relationship: Stringer-Smith reportedly was in a relationship with a student starting in September 2024.
The relationship turned sexual in October 2024, when she was 17, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office. The relationship involved multiple locations, including the school.
The sheriff’s office opened the investigation after a parent and student contacted a school resource officer in February.
What happens next?
• Sentencing: Stringer-Smith is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 3.
