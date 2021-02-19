Preble County cancels Saturday COVID vaccination clinic

Public County Public Health canceled a COVID vaccine clinic for Saturday after winter storms across the country delayed shipment of vaccines.
The clinic was for people to receive their second doses of the vaccine.
Anyone with an appointment for Saturday has been rescheduled for next Saturday, Feb. 27, at the same appointment time and location, Public Health announced in a release.
A reminder email or phone call will go out to all of those affected by the postponement, the health department said.
Vaccine shipments have been delayed all over the country and also forced Miami County to cancel a vaccination clinic. Wright-Patterson Air Force Base also reported it has been affected by weather-related shipping delays.
For more information on COVID-19 and vaccination in Preble County, visit preblecountyhealth.org/coronavirus or the Preble County Public Health’s Facebook page.