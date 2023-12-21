Preble County man sentenced to more than 20 years for rape

Bechtol received a sentence of 11 to 16½ for one count of rape and 11 years for the second count of rape. The sentences will be served consecutively.

“The Court further finds that the offenses were committed as part of one or more courses of conduct, and the harm caused by the multiple offenses so committed was so great or unusual that no single prison term for any of the offenses committed as part of any of the courses of conduct adequately reflects the seriousness of the offender’s conduct,” read sentencing documents.

Bechtol was initially indicted on 21 charges in April 2022. When he pleaded guilty to two counts of rape earlier this month, eight counts of gross sexual imposition, six counts of rape, four counts of sexual battery and one count of importuning were dismissed.

His defense team requested a minimal sentence. saying he shows remorse and accepted responsibility.

“This offense represents a first criminal offense for Mr. Bechtol,” read a sentencing memo from the defense. “Mr. Bechtol is 54 years of age and has led a law-abiding life until this offense.”

The prosecution sought a sentence of 11 to 16½ years, claiming it was necessary to protect the public while punishing Bechtol and promoting effective rehabilitation.

“Both girls feel they had their innocence and childhood stolen from them,” the prosecution wrote. “They have reported the Defendant’s abuse has and will continue to negatively impact their ability to form relationships and that they have issues with trusting others.”

The abuse reportedly took place from March 27, 2017, to March, 28, 2018, when the girls were 9 and 10.

One of the girls reported Betchol pointed a gun at her and threatened her before sexually abusing her, according to Eaton Municipal Court documents. The second girl said Bechtol threatened “bodily harm” if she reported him, court records read.