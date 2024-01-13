Power outages hit more than 3,500 in Butler, Warren in Saturday’s wind, cold

Local News
By
2 minutes ago
X

Power outages from overnight rain and gusty winds continue into Saturday with more than 4,000 customers in total without power in the Miami Valley.

The Duke Energy map said as of 9:31 a.m., 2,294 residents face power outages in Butler County. Duke Energy shows another 523 customers without power in Warren County, while energy company AES Ohio indicates another 838 of its Warren County customers are without power.

AES had about another 700 power outages spread throughout the region besides Warren County.

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. this evening with a Wind Chill Advisory in effect from 11 p.m. tonight to 3 p.m. on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

AES Ohio said winds will slowly decrease today, but a cold front will bring subzero temperatures. AES Ohio added crews are working to restore power.

Butler County: 2,292

Warren County (with AES): 838

Warren County (with Duke Energy): 523

Champaign County: 160

Montgomery County: 85

Greene County: 29

Preble County: 32

Miami County: 3

Darke County: 2

Clark County (via Ohio Edison): 30

Hamilton County: 133

ExploreRELATED: Strong winds, rain knock out power across Miami Valley

Time restoration estimates vary by county.

In Other News
1
Ohio flu activity still high; trends in COVID are starting to point...
2
Fast electric vehicle chargers along I-75, I-70 in area could be in...
3
Project Blue Book: 12,000-plus UFO reports were once investigated at...
4
Area trans residents react to looming gender affirming care ban
5
Passenger rail could inject millions into Dayton region economy, study...

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top