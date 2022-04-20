Pot-bellied pigs break free, rounded up in Dayton neighborhood

Two Vietnamese Pot-bellied pigs broke through their fence Tuesday afternoon before their owner and Dayton police helped corral them.
Hogwarts was quickly detained, but Piggly Wiggly proved more difficult, but friendly toward Dayton police officers who responded to the 1100 block of Haviland Avenue.
Owner Michael Collins said the pigs can be a handful, but that “we love them though.” It was the first time the pair had busted through the fence. He found Hogwarts in the alley, but Piggly Wiggly, “she had other plans today.”
Neighbor Samantha Wirt said she saw Piggly Wiggly in her yard.
“I just walked up to him and tried to pet him and love on him but he wasn’t having it,” she said. “I just think he was roaming around looking for some attention and food.”
