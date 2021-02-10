Pornographer Larry Flynt, who got his start in Dayton, dies at 78

Flynt got his start in Dayton, where he operated several “go-go” bars during the 1960s. His first publication was a tabloid called Bachelor’s Beat he launched in 1968 in Dayton, according to Dayton Daily News archives.

A serial killer Joseph Paul Franklin tried to kill Flynt in 1978 in Lawrenceville, Georgia, in a shooting that left him paralyzed from the waist down. Franklin said he was upset by interracial photo spreads in Flynt’s magazine. More than 35 years later, Flynt tried to save Franklin from lethal injection in Missouri so he would instead spend the rest of his life in prison. Franklin, who never was convicted in Flynt’s shooting, died by lethal injection on Nov. 20, 2013.