Pornographer Larry Flynt, who got his start in Dayton, dies at 78

Pornographer Larry Flynt, who got his start in Dayton whose life was portrayed in the hit movie “The People vs Larry Flynt” has died, multiple media outlets are reporting.
Flynt is the publisher of Hustler magazine and chairman of an adult entertainment empire that also includes television and video services, retail stores — including one in Monroe — websites, and a Los Angeles-area casino.
Flynt’s brother, Jimmy Flynt of Cincinnati, told the Washington Post that his brother died Wednesday morning at his home in Los Angeles, the newspaper reported. He was 78.
Flynt got his start in Dayton, where he operated several “go-go” bars during the 1960s. His first publication was a tabloid called Bachelor’s Beat he launched in 1968 in Dayton, according to Dayton Daily News archives.
A serial killer Joseph Paul Franklin tried to kill Flynt in 1978 in Lawrenceville, Georgia, in a shooting that left him paralyzed from the waist down. Franklin said he was upset by interracial photo spreads in Flynt’s magazine. More than 35 years later, Flynt tried to save Franklin from lethal injection in Missouri so he would instead spend the rest of his life in prison. Franklin, who never was convicted in Flynt’s shooting, died by lethal injection on Nov. 20, 2013.
In 1988, Larry Flynt won a landmark U.S. Supreme Court case on the First Amendment, Hustler Magazine v. Falwell.
His daughter Lisa Flynt suffered a seizure before an Oct. 17, 2014, crash in Riverside that ultimately killed her.
Lisa Flynt’s brother and Larry Flynt’s son, 41-year-old Larry Flynt Jr., drove to Dayton from Columbus to visit his sister in the hospital before her death.