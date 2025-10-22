Political figures with area ties lead growing national prominence of Hinduism

Niraj Antani was the first Hindu elected to the Ohio Senate in 2020 and was once one of four Hindu Republican officeholders in the U.S. Antani spent a decade representing the Dayton area in the state House and Senate.

“When you are one of a few or one of the only, you understand you are not just a voice for your district or the Dayton region, you’re also a voice for that community, whether it’s being the youngest member or the only Hindu member,” he said. “I think my Jewish and Hispanic colleagues would agree because at times there was only one Jewish or Hispanic member in the legislature. What you do becomes a reflection on the entire community.”

Antani is one of four Republicans who have announced candidacies to run for Ohio treasurer in 2026.

Ramaswamy is a former Republican presidential candidate and poised to face Democratic challenger Dr. Amy Acton in Ohio’s race for governor next year. If elected, he would become the first person of color to serve as Ohio governor and the third Indian-American to serve as a U.S. governor following Bobby Jindal of Louisiana and Nikki Haley of South Carolina, both Republicans.

Usha Vance is the wife of Vice President JD Vance, Ohio’s former Republican U.S. senator from Middletown.

Religious beliefs

Hinduism is the world’s third-largest religion with a 14,000-year history. And like other religions, it contains numerous belief systems and denominations.

Ramaswamy was asked about his faith at a Turning Point USA event on Oct. 7 in Bozeman, Mont. An attendee asked how the Christian values of Turning Points (and its founder, slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk) jive with a “polytheistic” religion.

Started as a very awkward moment when a young man questioned my faith. Ended with a beautiful moment of education & a celebration of our Constitution. Only in America. ❤️ 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/AxZJbvcbqL — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) October 8, 2025

“I’m actually a monotheist. I believe there’s one true God,” Ramaswamy explained, comparing the school of Hinduism he adheres to with how the Christian holy trinity represents one god with different manifestations.

“Every religion has its reconciling of the one and the many,” said Ramaswamy. “And, so, in my faith, I believe there is one true God. He resides in all of us and he appears in different forms but it’s one true God. So, I’m an ethical monotheist — that’s the way I would describe my faith.”

Ramaswamy added: “I’m not running to be pastor of Ohio. I’m running to be governor of Ohio.”

Usha Vance has been relatively quiet about her Hinduism yet shared reflections about her faith in June on the “Citizen McCain with Meghan McCain” podcast. She specifically discussed her interfaith household. Vice President JD Vance is Catholic and their children, Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel, attend a Catholic school.

“The kids know that I’m not Catholic, and they have plenty of access to the Hindu tradition from books that we give them, to things that we show them, to the recent trip to India, and some of the religious elements of that visit,” Vance said.

She also said her children receive lessons in Hinduism through other relatives.

“My grandmother is a particularly devout Hindu,” Vance said.

Political leanings

Arun Aggarwal, co-president of the Hindu Temple of Dayton, said that like any religion there are adherents from across the political spectrum.

“In my mind, Hinduism is probably the most liberal religion – it’s a very free religion,” Aggarwal said. “Conservatism and liberalism from the religious or faith perspective is very different from the political perspective. But among Hindus you will find many people who are inclined toward liberal thought such as (Democratic U.S. Representative) Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois and many people who are inclined toward conservative thought like (Ramaswamy).”

Antani believes Hinduism leans into cultural conservativism.

“The majority of the Hindu community vote Democrat but I would argue Hindus are very conservative,” Antani said. “I don’t know if there is a line between Hinduism and modern day politics but I would say Hindus have culturally conservative values. As l like to say Hindus are so pro-life we’re vegetarian. And some of those values obviously translate.

“Obviously, our religious values should drive our viewpoints on issues, and, for me, it’s rooted in that, but I think Hinduism is one of the least known religions. People feel they know about Christianity, Judaism and Islam but are genuinely curious about Hinduism.”

He noted President Donald Trump’s administration includes high-profile Hindus such as FBI Director Kash Patel and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

“We have major Hindus serving in the Trump administration and, obviously, I’m a fan of them,” Antani said. “Fifteen years ago, there really weren’t many Hindu-elected officials or Hindus serving in significant government roles and that now has obviously changed, which is good, but it’s also the story of an immigrant community.”