Police shoot 1 during New Lebanon traffic stop; BCI investigating

A New Lebanon police officer shot a person during a traffic stop on Franklin street early Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. STAFF/JIM NOELKER
Local News | Updated 3 hours ago
By Daniel SuscoKristen Spicker

A New Lebanon police officer shot a person during a traffic stop early Thursday morning on Franklin Street, .

The person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, but details surrounding their condition are not known at this time. No one else was injured during the incident, said Chief Rickey Daulton.

Two other people who were in the vehicle were detained for questioning by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, which is taking over the investigation.

Daulton said New Lebanon police have turned over all information to BCI, including body camera that the officer was wearing at the time of the shooting.

It is not clear what took place in the moments before the shooting. The incident was initially reported as a traffic stop around 12:30 a.m.

It is not known if anyone in the vehicle was armed with a weapon.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

