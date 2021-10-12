Police: Man arrested after chase through Franklin, Springboro in stolen Mercedes

Franklin police Lt. Brian Pacifico said a patrol unit was in the Walmart parking lot on East Second Street/Ohio 73 when it identified a possible stolen license plate on a car. Before the officer could activate his overhead lights, the driver took off at about 2:15 p.m. in the black 2000 Mercedes sedan.

Explore Suspect arrested in Dayton deadly shooting

The car went west on Ohio 73 into Springboro, before turning south on Pioneer Boulevard, east on Lower Springboro Road to Sharts Road back to Ohio 73. During the nine-minute chase, the Mercedes appeared to be having mechanical problems, Pacifico said.