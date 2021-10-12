journal-news logo
X

Police: Man arrested after chase through Franklin, Springboro in stolen Mercedes

Franklin police apprehends a Blanchester man Tuesday afternoon who was using stolen license plates from a car in Miami Twp. After a chase around Springboro, the suspect's car died out enabling police to make the arrest on Ohio 73. RICK MCCRABB/STAFF
Caption
Franklin police apprehends a Blanchester man Tuesday afternoon who was using stolen license plates from a car in Miami Twp. After a chase around Springboro, the suspect's car died out enabling police to make the arrest on Ohio 73. RICK MCCRABB/STAFF

Crime & Law
By , Staff Writer
49 minutes ago

A Blanchester man was jailed Tuesday afternoon following a high-speed police pursuit that started at a Walmart in Franklin and ended in Springboro.

Franklin police Lt. Brian Pacifico said a patrol unit was in the Walmart parking lot on East Second Street/Ohio 73 when it identified a possible stolen license plate on a car. Before the officer could activate his overhead lights, the driver took off at about 2:15 p.m. in the black 2000 Mercedes sedan.

ExploreSuspect arrested in Dayton deadly shooting

The car went west on Ohio 73 into Springboro, before turning south on Pioneer Boulevard, east on Lower Springboro Road to Sharts Road back to Ohio 73. During the nine-minute chase, the Mercedes appeared to be having mechanical problems, Pacifico said.

A motorist said that one cruiser nearly was hit. It moved out of the way as the car was weaving in and out of traffic. And at one time the car was driving the wrong way on Ohio 73.

After the car stopped, the suspect cooperated, Pacifico said. The suspect, identified as 43-year-old Jeffrey Salisbury of Blanchester, was taken to the Warren County Jail.

Salisbury was charged with fleeing, a third-degree felony; heroin possession, a fifth-degree felony; and a misdemeanor charge of receiving stolen property. He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Franklin Municipal Court.

Pacifico said the Mercedes was reported stolen Saturday in Miami Twp.

In Other News
1
Troopers investigate stabbing at I-75 rest area in Butler County
2
Butler County man gets more than 3 decades in prison in child...
3
Darke County raids recover more than $300,000 in stolen vehicles, heavy
4
Man arrested after SWAT standoff in Hamilton
5
34 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top