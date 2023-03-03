Police: 2-year-old boy found in Evanston after Amber Alert issued Thursday

The Amber Alert was in effect for more than 24 hours. Bullock was believed to be driving an SUV that was stolen, North College Hill Police Chief Ryan Schrand said. Schrand said it took longer to issue the Amber Alert because they hadn’t met all of the criteria until they were able to identify Bullock and detail her criminal history that includes stealing cars.

Bullock was in Judge Leslie Ghiz’s courtroom recently for two low-level, non-violent felonies. At that time, Ghiz said she was also under the care of the Greater Cincinnati Behavioral Services (GCBH) due to mental health issues. Ghiz said the protocol for someone that is under the care of GCBH and has non-violent offenses is to put them on probation.