Breaking: Region sets temperature record as high heat continues

PHOTOS: Take a look inside The Breakfast Club in Springboro

The Breakfast Club
The Breakfast Club
The Breakfast Club
The Breakfast Club
The Breakfast Club
The Breakfast Club
The Breakfast Club
The Breakfast Club
The Breakfast Club
The Breakfast Club
The Breakfast Club
The Breakfast Club
1 / 12
After operating in Lebanon for almost 15 years, Cameron Whipp, who owns The Breakfast Club with his wife, Jordan, have opened a second location in Springboro. NATALIE JONES/STAFF