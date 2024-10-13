PHOTOS: Springfield’s Dave Hobson served in the Ohio Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives for 26 years

Dave Hobson military challenge coins
Dave Hobson
New communications center sets Springfield up for future jobs
Obit-Dave Hobson
1 / 43
This is the military unit challenge coin collection of former U.S. Rep. Dave Hobson, R-Springfield. It is on display at the Clark County Historical Society’s Heritage Center, where there also is a replica of his Congressional office. Hobson died on Oct. 6, 2024.
Former U.S. Rep. Dave Hobson, R-Springfield, served the Springfield-Dayton region in the Ohio Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives for 26 years.

Hobson, who died on Oct. 6, 2024, is remembered for his passion for public service, ability to steer federal earmarks to the Springfield-Dayton region and his commitment to bipartisanship.

See our full story on Hobson here: Former Congressman Dave Hobson had huge impact on the Springfield-Dayton area

