PHOTOS: Scenes from the NATO Parliamentary Assembly events in Dayton on Monday

NATO in Dayton 052625
NATO in Dayton 052625
NATO in Dayton 052625
NATO in Dayton 052625
NATO in Dayton 052625
NATO in Dayton 052625
NATO in Dayton 052625
NATO in Dayton 052625
NATO in Dayton 052625
NATO in Dayton 052625
NATO in Dayton 052625
1 / 11
Delegates participate in the Plenary Sitting program of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, at the Schuster Center, Monday, May 26, 2025. THOMAS GNAU/STAFF