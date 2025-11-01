PHOTOS: Longaberger Homestead property in Ohio on the market for $5.7M

The homestead has the original home of Dave Longaberger, the founder of the company, a restaurant, a giant basket and several retail buildings on 15 acres.

The buildings, which were built in 1999, have been vacate for 10 years.

The Longaberger Company was started in 1973 and was known for its hand-made wooden baskets and other home products. The company employed more than 8,000 at one time.

The company was also known for its corporate headquarters that was built in the form of a giant basket outside of Newark, Ohio.

The property is listed by Lepi and Associates.