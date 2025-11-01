PHOTOS: Longaberger Homestead property in Ohio on the market for $5.7M

The former Longaberger Homestead is being sold between Frazeysburg and Newark, Ohio for $5.7 million. CONTRIBUTED

By Business Staff
17 minutes ago
The former Longaberger Homestead is being sold between Frazeysburg and Newark, Ohio for $5.7 million.

The property, 5805 Raiders Road, Frazeysburg, was the former Longaberger welcome and retail center for the company. The location sold thousands of hand-made baskets in the heyday of the company.

The homestead has the original home of Dave Longaberger, the founder of the company, a restaurant, a giant basket and several retail buildings on 15 acres.

The buildings, which were built in 1999, have been vacate for 10 years.

The Longaberger Company was started in 1973 and was known for its hand-made wooden baskets and other home products. The company employed more than 8,000 at one time.

The company was also known for its corporate headquarters that was built in the form of a giant basket outside of Newark, Ohio.

The property is listed by Lepi and Associates.

