PHOTOS: Changes come after 7-Eleven bought Speedway and Clark County corporate headquarters

Hundreds of local corporate jobs were eliminated after 7-Eleven bought Speedway from Marathon Petroleum Corp. in 2021.
7-Eleven says there are now 900 people working at the former Speedway corporate headquarters near Enon in Clark County and they plan to fill 30 more jobs.
In August 2022 there were 1,490 people working in those buildings, said Ethan Harris, director of development for Clark County.
