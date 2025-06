Taylor Baker (top), of Oxford, helps her sister Carmen Daniels, of Richmond, Ind., dispense flavoring in her cup of ice at a Kona Ice truck at the Centerpoint Energy Dayton Air Show on Sunday, June 22. The sisters were with their grandfather William Perry, of Richmond. William Perry's daughter Kyler, who is the aunt of the sisters, served in the U.S. Air Force. Kyler Perry died in 2022. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF