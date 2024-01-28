Pedestrian struck by train in Preble County taken to Dayton hospital

Local News
By
15 minutes ago
X

EATON — A pedestrian was struck by a train late Saturday afternoon, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

The pedestrian, who is unidentified, was taken to a Dayton hospital after the train struck them about 3:50 p.m. at Wadsworth Street and Vine Street, a sheriff’s officer dispatcher said.

No further details were available Sunday about the pedestrian. Attempts to reach Eaton police and fire divisions, which responded to the scene, have been unsuccessful.

Norfolk Southern is the only railroad business that travels through Eaton, the dispatcher said. A message left with Norfolk Southern on Sunday was not immediately returned.

ExplorePOPULAR: Former Skyway plaza across from Wright-Patterson a priority for Fairborn redevelopment
In Other News
1
L.A. Angels pitcher earns Miami U. degree after first MLB season
2
Five cheap flights from Dayton airport in February
3
Area senator proposes limits, not ban, on hemp-derived products like...
4
Area state senator calls for ‘thousands’ of Ohio National Guard troops...
5
Centerville’s Hannah’s Treasure Chest out of space; buys larger...

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top