Pedestrian struck by train in Preble County taken to Dayton hospital

EATON — A pedestrian was struck by a train late Saturday afternoon, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.
The pedestrian, who is unidentified, was taken to a Dayton hospital after the train struck them about 3:50 p.m. at Wadsworth Street and Vine Street, a sheriff’s officer dispatcher said.
No further details were available Sunday about the pedestrian. Attempts to reach Eaton police and fire divisions, which responded to the scene, have been unsuccessful.
Norfolk Southern is the only railroad business that travels through Eaton, the dispatcher said. A message left with Norfolk Southern on Sunday was not immediately returned.
