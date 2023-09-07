Payroll Project: Lebanon’s highest paid employees

Local News
By Julia Haines and
12 minutes ago
X

The city of Lebanon paid 34 employees more than $100,000 each in 2022, according to the Payroll Project, an annual reporting project from the Dayton Daily News.

The police department had 13 six-figure salaries, which was more than any other department.

Below is the breakdown of all city departments and their total payroll for employees paid more than $50,000 in 2022.

The employer for government agencies is the voting and taxpaying public. As with any other employer, the public has not just a right but a responsibility to know how much its employees are paid in the interest of good stewardship.

Go here for a searchable database of state and local government pay across our region.

ExploreSearch public employee salaries: 5 things to know about our Payroll Project

The highest paid Lebanon city employees last year were:

1. Daniel Burke, city auditor: $162,616

2. Mark Yurick, city attorney: $140,436

3. Scott Brunka, city manager: $131,177

4. Jeffrey Mitchell, chief of police/deputy city manager: $127,889

5. Dustin Kurilko, police sergeant: $127,018

6. Shawn Coffey, director electric operations: $126,339

7. Kevin Boltz, crew leader: $124,830

8. Ronald Whitaker, fire lieutenant: $122,667

9. Ryan Dipzinski, battalion chief: $120,573

10. Steven Johnson, fire chief: $118,517

In Other News
1
Ohio awarding $100M to help address dangerous rail intersections
2
Map: The deadliest railroad crossings in southwest Ohio
3
New invasive insect found in Ohio elm trees
4
Diehard Bengals fans: How excited are you for the upcoming season?
5
More ballots tossed in area counties in wake of new voter ID law

About the Authors

Julia Haines
Follow Josh Sweigart on facebookFollow Josh Sweigart on twitter
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top