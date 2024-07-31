Oxford woman killed after car crashes into semi in Preble County

An Oxford woman died early Wednesday after she crashed into semitrailer and was ejected from her car in a crash that closed U.S. 127 for hours.
Taylor Hicks, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson.
The crash was reported around 3:45 a.m. on U.S. 127 just south of Camden College Corner Road.
Hicks was driving a 2006 Toyota Scion south on U.S. 127 when her car went left of center and hit a semi’s trailer.
The driver of the semi, a 54-year-old Lawrenceburg, Indiana, man, was not injured in the crash.
Camden-Somers Twp. Fire and EMS, Gasper Twp. Fire and EMS and the Ohio Department of Transportation assisted deputies at the scene.
Investigators are working to determine whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.
The sheriff’s office and Preble County Coroner’s Office is continuing to investigate.
