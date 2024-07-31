BreakingNews
Oxford woman killed after car crashes into semi in Preble County

Oxford woman killed after car crashes into semi in Preble County

News
By
1 hour ago
X

An Oxford woman died early Wednesday after she crashed into semitrailer and was ejected from her car in a crash that closed U.S. 127 for hours.

Taylor Hicks, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson.

The crash was reported around 3:45 a.m. on U.S. 127 just south of Camden College Corner Road.

Hicks was driving a 2006 Toyota Scion south on U.S. 127 when her car went left of center and hit a semi’s trailer.

The driver of the semi, a 54-year-old Lawrenceburg, Indiana, man, was not injured in the crash.

Camden-Somers Twp. Fire and EMS, Gasper Twp. Fire and EMS and the Ohio Department of Transportation assisted deputies at the scene.

Investigators are working to determine whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The sheriff’s office and Preble County Coroner’s Office is continuing to investigate.

In Other News
1
Getting creative: New Fitton Center location at Liberty Center aims to...
2
Butler County support to Miami University projects now at $20M
3
Lolli gets payout in retirement deal from Middletown city manager post
4
Goal of Highway to Help: Assist those in need during the holidays
5
High Street to have lane restrictions through Friday

About the Author

© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top