Owners of The Breakfast Club in Lebanon open second location in Springboro

“We’re super excited to be in Springboro,” Whipp said. “We’re super excited to serve the people.”

From Dayton to Lebanon

The Breakfast Club originally opened in 1993 at 601 S. Main St., where The Brunch Club stands today. There is no affiliation between the two restaurants.

“I grew up in that location,” Whipp said. “My whole family worked in that location.”

From drinking chocolate milk at the counter to bussing tables at 7 years old, Whipp loved working with his dad, Bryan.

“I loved getting up super early with him going and opening the restaurant,” Whipp said. “Even on vacations, me and him would always find something early. We would go fish before anybody else would be up.”

The restaurant operated in downtown Dayton for almost seven years until they decided to move to Lebanon in 2000 at 102 N. Broadway St.

“We were actually looking at a separate location,” Whipp said. “My dad was driving to sign a lease and canceled when he saw the place in Lebanon.”

“We all thought he was crazy because the whole place needed gutted. Everything needed fixed. But, he had a vision. He did it. He was always good at food. He was a good leader (and) good dad.”

While Whipp was finishing high school, his dad was dealing with health issues. Whipp ended up running the restaurant to make sure their family didn’t lose it, while his mom worked a full-time nurse.

“I always loved working with him,” Whipp said. “I always loved food. I always loved cooking.”

Bryan died in 2019 after a 16-month battle with leukemia.

Opening a second spot

Expanding was something Whipp had always wanted to do.

“Even when my dad was still the owner, I was trying to push him to do it,” Whipp said.

They were looking for a spot in an up and coming area that didn’t have a lot of breakfast options nearby. The Whipps worked with the City of Springboro and Synergy Building Systems to secure their new location at 5 N. Main St. that features 3,850 square feet of interior space with a 1,750-square-foot patio. It seats around 150 people.

“It’s kind of right in between where we live and where we currently work,” Whipp said. “I’ve literally drove past this location, this corner, for my entire life.”

The couple lives in Miamisburg with their two sons, Grant and Gavin.

When they’re both working at the restaurant, Jordan is typically in the front-of-house and Whipp is in the back. She started working at the restaurant in 2012.

“We’ve definitely grown to be good business partners, which that’s new in the past couple years,” Jordan said.

“It’s also fun to work towards something together,” Cameron added.

Homemade eats

Customers can expect a family friendly environment with home made breakfast and lunch items. Favorites include the breakfast enchilada, steak and eggs and pancakes.

The Springboro restaurant has the same menu as the Lebanon location, in addition to alcoholic drinks such as mimosas, Irish coffees and espresso martinis.

The Breakfast Club is known for having specials every 30 days. The owners allow their team to get creative and help them come up with a sausage of the month, two sweet items, a breakfast sandwich or wrap, a salad and a lunch item.

The Springboro restaurant will not have specials for its first month of operation.

The owners enjoy meeting new people and making them happy through food.

“I think we care a lot. I think we do a lot of things right and we want to do a lot of things more right,” Whipp said. “We would love to grow and continue to create cool, new spaces that are fun and more entertaining.”

Both locations are open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

For more information, visit breakfastclubcafe.com or the restaurant’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@thebreakfastclubohio).

