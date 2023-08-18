OVI checkpoint to take place in Deerfield Twp. Friday night

An OVI checkpoint is set to take place in Deerfield Twp. in Warren County Friday night.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is conducting the checkpoint in partnership with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. It will be from 9:30 to11:30 p.m. on Mason Montgomery Road at Parkway Drive.

Saturation patrols will also be held in the area to prevent alcohol-related injury and fatal crashes.

The checkpoint is funded through federal grants and aims to deter and stop impaired drivers.

This year there have been at least 6,197 OVI-related crashes, including 252 fatalities, according to OSHP. In Warren County, there have been five deadly OVI crashes and eight that resulted in serious injury.

Anyone planning to drink alcohol should plan ahead and make sure they have a safe and sober driver.

