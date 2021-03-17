OSHP make 246 drug arrests, 21 illegal weapon arrests in Ohio across 3 days

The OSHP and other members of the 6-State Trooper Project collaborated to remove drugs and illegal weapons from their communities. The enforcement involved the Indiana State Police, the Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, West Virginia State Police and the OSHP.

Troopers and officers involved in the project made a total of 539 drug arrests and 78 illegal weapon arrests, a release said. Across four arrests, OSHP troopers found 129 pounds of marijuana and 200 grams of meth, a release said.