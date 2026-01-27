OPINION: Provoking fear about ICE is not leadership

She is a liberal, can you tell?

ICE is not fomenting fear among citizens and legal immigrants. The political left is. They describe law enforcement as lawless, claiming agents are “scooping up” anyone of a certain race, accent, or appearance. That claim is not only false, but it’s also dangerous.

That is why a recent letter from the Ohio Education Association was so reckless and harmful. The OEA warned members of ICE activity in and around schools, painting a picture of agents raiding classrooms and escorting students from their desks. That is simply not true, and the suggestion irresponsibly heightens tensions, putting people at risk.

We have already seen the consequences of this rhetoric. In Minneapolis, ICE agents were doing their jobs. Politicians, safely removed from the scene, egged on protestors — after all, it makes for great fundraising emails. The situation escalated, culminating in tragedy.

What Renee Good really did

The left has portrayed Renee Good as an innocent mother and poet. But the video shows her actively impeding law enforcement. When officers attempted to arrest her, she panicked and accelerated her vehicle into a law enforcement officer. That officer responded according to his training, and Renee Good lost her life.

ICE is not the Gestapo. She did not have the right or any justification to interfere with law enforcement, and her death did not have to happen.

One would hope lessons would be learned-that we would understand the difference between peaceful protest and dangerous escalation.

I will hold those who attack Ohio churches accountable

Unfortunately, that has not proven the case. In Minnesota, protestors and media stormed a church. The video is difficult to watch. It reveals how far some are now willing to go-and how willing others are to excuse clearly unlawful behavior.

You can oppose ICE. You can dislike-or even hate the president. You are free to say so loudly and often. But you cannot justify breaking the law by falsely claiming that law enforcement is doing so. That argument has no legal or moral standing.

If a church is attacked in Ohio while I am attorney general, the people responsible will be in court by Monday morning. If you impede law enforcement, you will be charged.

Fraud will not be tolerated under my watch. Those who stoke fear will be called out.

The same is true of those on the hunt for fraud after what has been documented in the Minnesota Somali community. As State Auditor, we set up a hotline for people to report evidence of fraud. We are committed to enforcing the law, but allegations must be handled through lawful, orderly processes, not self-help or confrontation.

And to the OEA specifically: if you use your platform to misinform the public, foment fear, and encourage resistance to lawful authority, I will call you out for contributing to the problem at a moment when we desperately need solutions.

Stoking fear through misinformation has real consequences.

When organizations persuade people that they are living under an imminent authoritarian crackdown, we should not be surprised when some respond with reckless or criminal behavior.

Fostering or encouraging the paranoia may not be a crime, but it’s deeply irresponsible. The OEA should be ashamed of doing it.

So, here is the lesson the OEA should be teaching: if you are here legally, follow the law, live your life, and enjoy the freedom and liberty of the greatest country on Earth.

If you are stopped by law enforcement, comply with lawful instructions. If you have done nothing wrong, you will be fine. If you refuse to comply, your actions can escalate quickly-and unnecessarily-into criminal conduct.

Provoking fear is not leadership. Violence is not protected free expression. And promoting these lies pushes people toward confrontation with armed law enforcement.

Ohio will not be governed by hysteria, viral videos, or pressure campaigns that excuse lawlessness. We will be governed by the rule of law.

Keith Faber is the auditor of the state of Ohio. He is running for state attorney general.