X

One fatality in Carlisle rail crossing crash

Local News
By
25 minutes ago

Carlisle police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday on Lower Carlisle Road.

Carlisle Police Chief Will Rogers said the crash involved one vehicle that went off the left side of the Norfolk Southern rail crossing and struck the crossing gate. He said the driver was a long-time Carlisle resident. Rogers said the driver’s identification is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.

ExploreArea K-9s and their handlers get workout for future police work

The Lebanon post of the highway patrol is investigating the crash with the assistance of Carlisle police, Rogers said.

No other information was available as of Wednesday evening.

In Other News
1
Area K-9s and their handlers get workout for future police work
2
Small plane lands in farm field, flips over in Preble County
3
Public health alert issued for soup that could spoil prematurely
4
Several area groups claim high finishes in WGI Championship finals
5
Springboro teacher on leave for alleged inappropriate messages to...

About the Author

Follow Ed Richter on facebookFollow Ed Richter on twitter

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 36 years, with the last 32 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. An award-winning journalist, Richter covers local news and governments in Warren County focusing on Springboro, Lebanon, Franklin, Carlisle and Waynesville.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top