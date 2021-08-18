Ohio’s COVID daily case average surpasses 2,000 for first time since March

COVID patients account for 6% of hospital beds and 10.25% of ICU beds, according to ODH. Nearly 24% of hospital beds and 27.55% of ICU beds are available in the state.

Ohio is averaging 95 hospitalizations and nine ICU admissions in the last three weeks.

The state added 12 ICU admissions Wednesday, bringing its total to 8,639 during the pandemic.

More than half of Ohioans have started the coronavirus vaccine, with 59.47% of those 12 and older and 61.79% of adults having received at least one dose, according to ODH.

Nearly 55% of Ohioans 12 and older and 57.5% of those 18 and older have finished the vaccine.