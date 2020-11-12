Ohio coronavirus travel advisory: List of states to avoid grows to 14

The Ohio Department of Health on Wednesday updated the travel advisory for states reporting coronavirus testing rates of 15% and higher.

The updated list includes: Alabama, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Utah, Wisconsin and Wyoming. South Dakota continues to have the highest rate, which increased to 54.7%, up from 50.6% last week. Ohio’s positivity rate is 10%, up from 7% last week. The positivity rate is an indicator of how much COVID-19 is present.