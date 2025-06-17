Ohio’s budget and you: Understanding state’s proposed two-year budget and its impacts

20 minutes ago
Editor’s note: Every Sunday Josh Sweigart, editor of investigations and solutions journalism, brings you the top stories from the Dayton Daily News and major stories over the past week you may have missed. Go here to sign up to receive the Weekly Update newsletter and our Morning Briefing delivered to your inbox every morning.

How much you pay in taxes; how your local schools and libraries are funded and operated; how social safety net programs like Medicaid and food stamps operate; how your money is spent. These are all things whose fates are linked to Ohio’s two-year operating budget being debated by state lawmakers as we speak. Our reporter Avery Kreemer has the latest.

5 key takeaways from our reporting:

1. Inside Ohio Politics: Our Inside Ohio Politics series seeks to demystify how laws and policies are created in Columbus. In a previous installment Avery provided a top-level view of how the state budget is a massive tax and policy proposal.

2. The gov: The budget process started in February when Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine submitted his proposed budget, which included new tax credits and social programs along with tax increases on things like tobacco, marijuana and sports gambling.

3. The House: The Ohio House made substantial changes to DeWine’s proposals before voting on their version of the budget in April. Controversial aspects included library funding, school funding and borrowing money for a new Cleveland Browns stadium.

4. The Senate: The Ohio Senate last week then passed their version. They added in a proposal for a flat income tax and their own approach to school funding.

5. Next steps: The measure now goes to conference committee, where select representatives from both chambers hammer out differences to pass a bill that goes to DeWine for his signature. He has line-item veto power to cut out things he doesn’t like, though the General Assembly can override his veto. All of this would have to be done by the end of June.

