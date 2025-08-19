Ohio to redraw congressional maps this year: 5 things to know

Here are 5 things to know about redistricting in Ohio:

1. Backdrop: Redistricting is in the national spotlight because of efforts like California and Texas to redraw congressional boundaries that attempt to give one political party an edge in next year’s mid-term elections.

2. Ohio’s different: Ohio is the only state constitutionally required to redraw its congressional maps this year. The goal is to create maps that last through the 2030 election.

3. The process: Ohio’s constitution lays out a three-stage process for drawing maps. It’s complicated, and Avery’s story has a full explanation. But essentially there are three stages involving first the Ohio General Assembly, then an Ohio Redistricting Commission, then state lawmakers again. Each step aims to create a map with bipartisan support. If they fail in all three steps, lawmakers can create temporary maps that are only good for two election cycles.

4. The past: Ohio voters in 2018 amended the state constitution to create the current redistricting process which was first put into action in 2021. It didn’t work as intended. Ohio Republicans created a map. Democrats opposed it and voting rights groups filed lawsuits. In the end, Ohio ended up with a temporary map. That’s why they are trying again this year.

5. The politics: Republicans hold all the cards, since they have supermajorities in the Ohio General Assembly and hold every key statewide office. Some are pushing for Ohio GOP leaders to gerrymander the districts in an effort to pick up a couple more seats, while Democrats hope they seek a bipartisan map that actually cedes a couple seats.

The full story: Go here for the full story, including perspective from lawmakers and voting rights groups about how this year’s process might shake out.

Inside Ohio Politics: Go here for more from our special reporting project explaining the inner-workings of Ohio statehouse politics.