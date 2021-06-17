Ohio to award $10M in school security upgrades at public schools, colleges

“It’s important that we work proactively to ensure that our school buildings and grounds are as safe as possible to protect both students and staff,” DeWine stated in a release. “Two new grant programs offered through the Ohio School Safety Center will help schools and universities pinpoint any weaknesses in their physical security and make needed improvements and upgrades.”

The 2021 Campus Safety Grant Program will award $5 million to public colleges and universities, and the 2021 K-12 Safety Grant Program also will award $5 million for public K-12 schools for security enhancements. The grands are funded as part of Senate Bill 310.