Ohio Task Force 1 demobilized after three days in western Kentucky

Ohio Task Force 1 was officially demobilized this morning after three days in western Kentucky | Photo courtesy of Ohio Task Force 1
Ohio Task Force 1 was officially demobilized this morning after three days in western Kentucky | Photo courtesy of Ohio Task Force 1

Local News
By Daniel Susco
25 minutes ago

Ohio Task Force 1 will return home today after helping search efforts for three days in western Kentucky following last week’s tornado outbreak.

According to a release, the task force was demobilized this morning, and anticipates arriving at the team headquarters in Vandalia this evening.

Ohio Task Force 1 arrived in Kentucky early Monday morning, and spent three days searching and assessing damage in the areas around Mayfield. The team set up a base of operations at Murray State University, and were housed in some of the dorms there.

Task Force Leader Jim O’Connor said, “As always, I cannot put into words how proud I am of this team and the men and women who respond with it and the work they completed in only three days.”

ajc.com

Daniel Susco
Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

