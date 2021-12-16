Ohio Task Force 1 demobilized after three days in western Kentucky

Ohio Task Force 1 will return home today after helping search efforts for three days in western Kentucky following last week’s tornado outbreak.
According to a release, the task force was demobilized this morning, and anticipates arriving at the team headquarters in Vandalia this evening.
Ohio Task Force 1 arrived in Kentucky early Monday morning, and spent three days searching and assessing damage in the areas around Mayfield. The team set up a base of operations at Murray State University, and were housed in some of the dorms there.
Task Force Leader Jim O’Connor said, “As always, I cannot put into words how proud I am of this team and the men and women who respond with it and the work they completed in only three days.”
