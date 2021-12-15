Ohio Task Force 1 continues search efforts in Western Kentucky

Ohio Task Force 1 is in Western Kentucky on its second day of search activities following last Friday night’s tornado outbreak.
The team is continuing their search for tornado victims in the Dawson Springs area, according to a release on social media.
On Monday, the team conducted searches in Dawson Springs and in western Graves County.
Team PIO Phil Sinewe said, “To give a sense of magnitude, the two areas the team worked yesterday are a 70-mile drive apart, all devastated by tornados. Team members are humbled by the damage but are upbeat because of the positive work they are doing, helping the people of Kentucky to start the recovery effort.”
Task Force Leader Jim O’Connor said, “The damage we are seeing along our entire route is significant and cannot be put into words.” He later added that the team is still in “rescue mode,” searching for potential victims and assessing damage.
In addition to Ohio Task Force 1, FEMA Search and Rescue teams from Indiana, Missouri and Tennessee are also working in Kentucky, according to the release.
According to the release, Ohio Task Force 1 has a base of operations at a university east of Mayfield, Kentucky, where they are housed in a dorm.
