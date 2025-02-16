Ohio Task Force 1 activated to help flooding efforts in Kentucky, other states

There are 47 members, including the water team, in this activation. Task Force Leader Jim O’Connor will be the mission leader for this activation.

A powerful storm is bringing “life-threatening” flooding in the eastern half of the United States this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Millions of Americans were under flood warnings as heavy rain triggered flooding in southwestern Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee and Kentucky on Saturday. Dozens of rivers and streams in the region are expected to reach moderate to major flooding by early in the week.

In support of FEMA Region 4, the Urban Search & Rescue Red Incident Support Team (IST), the East IST Cache and two NIMS Type 3 US&R Task Forces with water rescue capability, Indiana Task Force 1 and Ohio Task Force 1 have been activated.

Ohio’s activation follows the activation of Indiana Task Force 1 on Saturday.