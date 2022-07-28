Ohio Task Force 1 activated for Kentucky flood rescue

A water rescue team from Ohio Task Force 1 was activated Thursday following devastating flooding in Kentucky.
The death toll in flash floods is expected to reach double digits, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said after parts of the eastern Kentucky region got more than 6inches of rain in a 24-hour period.
“The team trains for a wide variety of rescue needs, and one of them is water rescue,” said Phil Sinewe, task force public information officer. “The members can function in both swift and static water situations. The team will place 16 highly trained personnel along with boats and logistical supplies directly into the field to assist our neighbors in Kentucky.
“While OH-TF1 is proud to service the entire country, the citizens of Ohio should be extra proud to assist neighbors so close to home,” he said.
The team will deploy a Water Rescue team consisting of 16 members, and five vehicles. This team makeup consists of members prepared to conduct water-specific search and rescue efforts. The team’s specific destination is yet to be determined.
The task force team is expected to depart between 6 and 8 p.m. from its base in Vandalia.
