Ohio surpasses more than 5,000 daily COVID cases for first time since January

A month ago, Ohio was averaging 483 cases a day for a 21-day period.

As of Thursday, there were 2,114 COVID-19 patients in the state’s hospitals and 620 patients in ICUs, according to ODH.

Coronavirus patients account for 7.8% of Ohio’s hospital beds and 12.87% of ICU beds. The state has 22.9% of its hospital beds and 24.6% ICU beds available.

Since Jan. 1, 20,767 people in the state who were not fully vaccinated were hospitalized with COVID and 469 patients who were fully vaccinated were hospitalized, according to ODH.

In the last day, Ohio has recorded 182 hospitalizations and 15 ICU admissions. It is averaging 129 hospitalizations and 11 ICU admissions in the last three weeks.

Explore More pets in need of fostering due to housing instability

Nearly 60.25% of Ohioans 12 and older and 62.49% 18 and older have started the vaccine as of Thursday.

Almost 6.025 million people in that state have received at least one vaccine and 10,892 started the vaccine in the last day.

More than 50.5% of residents 12 and older and 58.09% 18 and older have completed the vaccine, according to ODH.