Ohio surpasses 6,000 deaths from COVID-19

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ohio has reported over 6,000 deaths from coronavirus, according to the state health department.
Last month, Ohio passed the grim milestone of 5,000 deaths. Six weeks later, over 1,000 more people have died from coronavirus.
The state reported 11,885 new cases and 282 new hospitalizations today, bringing total cases to 363,304 and total hospitalizations to 24,705. Ohio broke the daily case record with 11,885 cases reported.
Ohio has reported over 7,000 new cases in a day for the last five days. Monday was the first time Ohio reported more than 10,000 cases in a day.
The state double checks antigen test results before adding them to the data. Previously, workers have been able to keep up with antigen tests and process them with the daily updates. However, last Monday the state began to fall behind due to an increase in antigen tests. On Thursday, Gov. Mike DeWine said there were still 12,000 antigen tests that have not been checked.
Based off previous antigen results, most of the 12,000 cases are expected to be confirmed. As a result of the backup, DeWine said the daily case numbers are low, despite remaining above the 7,000 mark the last few days.
As Thanksgiving approaches, some Miami Valley residents plan to stay home for the holiday. Others still plan to travel and spend time with others outside of their household.
The majority of area residents (68%) are greatly concerned by recent COVID-19 case trends and over half (57%) will spend Thanksgiving only with people who live with them, according to an online survey conducted by the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News from Nov. 11 through Nov. 16.