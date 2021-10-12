Ohio surpasses 300 daily COVID-19 hospitalizations for first time in 5 days

In the last 21 days Ohio is averaging 250 hospitalizations a day and 21 ICU admissions a day.

While daily hospitalizations and ICU admissions were up Tuesday, the number of COVID-19 patients in Ohio’s hospitals continues to decrease.

The state reported 3,407 hospitalized COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, including 943 in ICUs and 646 on ventilators, according to ODH.

Ohio has recorded fewer than 3,500 coronavirus in its hospitals for seven days in a row and fewer than 950 patients in ICUs for six consecutive days.

COVID-19 patients account for 12.9% of Ohio’s hospital beds, 19.97% of ICU beds and 13.57% of ventilators.

The state has 5,380 (20.4%) hospital beds, 956 (20.25%) ICU beds and 2,856 (59.97%) ventilators available as of Tuesday, according to ODH.

Ohio recorded 4,456 cases in the last day, bringing its total to 1,474,723.

It’s 21-day average is 5,515 cases a day. In the last week the state is averaging 5,033 cases day.

Ohio reported 202 deaths on Tuesday, according to the state health department.

ODH updates COVID-19 death data twice a week. Data can fluctuate because other states do not regularly report death certificate data to Ohio’s Bureau of Vital Statistics.

The day a death is reported does not reflect the day it occurred.

As of Tuesday, 54.55% of Ohioans have started the COVID-19 vaccine, including 65.84% of adults and 63.75% of those 12 and older.

Nearly 51% of residents have finished the vaccine, including 61.53% of adults and 59.42% of Ohioans 12 and older, according to ODH.