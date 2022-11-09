Ohio Supreme Court: Dems leading among early voting results in race for 3 seats

The first round of results tally absentee ballots. According to the Ohio Secretary of State’s website the partial unofficial results as of 7:55 p.m. are as follows:

Brunner vs. Kennedy

Brunner leads with 59.98% to Kennedy’s 40.02%.

Fischer vs. Jamison

Jamison leads with 59.07% to Fischer’s 40.93%.

DeWine vs. Zayas

Zayas is ahead with 59.32% to DeWine’s 40.68%.

With O’Connor’s retirement and potential changes in two other seats the balance of the court could shift as it considers such hot-button issues as abortion and legislative redistricting. The justices serve six year terms. Ohio’s governor will pick the replacement of whichever justice wins the chief justice seat.

O’Conner repeatedly joined Democrats in rejecting Republican-drawn state legislative and congressional maps as unconstitutionally favoring Republicans. Those maps remain in litigation although the current election uses those districts.

And with U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization overturning abortion rights, challenges to the state’s abortion restrictions are expected to continue.

