Ohio Supreme Court: Dems leading among early voting results in race for 3 seats

Democratic candidates for Ohio Supreme Court have a lead in early results of absentee ballot voting released by the Ohio Secretary of State around 8 p.m.
Ohio voters today are picking a chief justice and two justices for Ohio’s State Supreme Court.
The candidates for chief justice are Justice Jennifer Brunner, a Democrat, and Justice Sharon Kennedy, a Republican. Both are vying for the seat of retiring Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor, a Republican.
The candidates for one justice seat are Justice Pat Fischer, a Republican, and 10th District Court of Appeals Judge Terri Jamison, a Democrat.
The candidates for the other justice seat are Justice Pat DeWine, a Republican, and 1st District Court of Appeals Judge Marilyn Zayas, a Democrat.
The first round of results tally absentee ballots. According to the Ohio Secretary of State’s website the partial unofficial results as of 7:55 p.m. are as follows:
Brunner vs. Kennedy
Brunner leads with 59.98% to Kennedy’s 40.02%.
Fischer vs. Jamison
Jamison leads with 59.07% to Fischer’s 40.93%.
DeWine vs. Zayas
Zayas is ahead with 59.32% to DeWine’s 40.68%.
With O’Connor’s retirement and potential changes in two other seats the balance of the court could shift as it considers such hot-button issues as abortion and legislative redistricting. The justices serve six year terms. Ohio’s governor will pick the replacement of whichever justice wins the chief justice seat.
O’Conner repeatedly joined Democrats in rejecting Republican-drawn state legislative and congressional maps as unconstitutionally favoring Republicans. Those maps remain in litigation although the current election uses those districts.
And with U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization overturning abortion rights, challenges to the state’s abortion restrictions are expected to continue.
About the Author