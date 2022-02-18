Ohio State Fair to return July 27, will be open to the public

The Ohio State Fair is set to return this summer and will be open to the public after disruptions from the pandemic the past two years.
The fair will run from July 27 through Aug. 7 at the Ohio Expo Center and State Fair at 717 E. 17th Ave. in Columbus.
“The Ohio State Fair brings people together. It’s a place where we can all celebrate our great state and make memories that will last a lifetime,” said Gov. DeWine. “Fran and I absolutely love fairs, none more than the Ohio State Fair. We have experienced so many remarkable moments with our children and grandchildren at fairs over the years, and this summer, we can’t wait to enjoy the Ohio State Fair once again.”
After the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 state fair and limited last year’s fair to livestock and educational competitions, this year’s Ohio State Fair will see the return of many fan-favorites. The fair will follow any applicable state and local protocols related to COVID-19.
“When we open our gates, people will be able to rediscover the Ohio State Fair,” said Ohio Expo Center & State Fair General Manager Virgil Strickler. “This summer, all of our fair favorites will return. You’ll be able to walk through the barn, see the iconic butter cow, try some deep-fried food on a stick, listen to music, browse arts exhibitions, watch performances by the All-Ohio State Fair Band and Youth Choir, visit with Smokey Bear, learn about agriculture and so much more.”
The first round of performers for this year’s Ohio State Fair Concert & Event Series will be announced on March 7.
This year, general parking will be free in the main lots north of the Cardinal Gate to fairgoers. Reserved parking is not available for the general public to purchase.
The fair will run from 10 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. On Sunday, Aug. 7, the admission gate will close at 6 p.m.
For more information and to learn about pre-sale tickets, visit ohiostatefair.com.
