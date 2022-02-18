Ohio State Fair to return July 27, will be open to the public

The fair will run from July 27 through Aug. 7 at the Ohio Expo Center and State Fair at 717 E. 17th Ave. in Columbus.

“The Ohio State Fair brings people together. It’s a place where we can all celebrate our great state and make memories that will last a lifetime,” said Gov. DeWine. “Fran and I absolutely love fairs, none more than the Ohio State Fair. We have experienced so many remarkable moments with our children and grandchildren at fairs over the years, and this summer, we can’t wait to enjoy the Ohio State Fair once again.”