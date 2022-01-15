Ohio reports over 50K new COVID cases Saturday

Thirty-nine new patients were admitted to intensive care units with COVID-19 in Ohio in the last 24 hours, according to the statistics. The 21-day average of reported COVID-19 ICU admissions is 34.

A total of 30,922 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Ohio as of Saturday. The state updates death data twice a week. Because other states don’t regularly report death certificates to Ohio’s Bureau of Vital Statistics, death data can fluctuate.

As of Saturday, 60.74% of Ohioans, or over 7.1 million people, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 7,853 in the last 24 hours.